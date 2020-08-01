Stacey Solomon has revealed that she and her partner Joe Swash were unable to bring their beloved pet dog Theo on holiday with them as the little pooch "gets travel sick" and "can't do long journeys".

Taking to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the little chihuahua, the Loose Women star explained the reason why Theo couldn't join the family, adding that she was sending her pet to stay with one of her closest friends, who happens to have a puppy of their own.

The mother-of-one told her followers: "Love you Theo. Giving Theo all the cuddles before she goes to my best friend's for the weekend. She gets travel sick can't do long car journeys. But she will be with another puppy who she adores so she's having her own little weekend away."

Stacey revealed on Friday that she and Joe were off to the seaside for a last minute getaway with their one-year-old son Rex.

She told fans: "After work today me, Joe and the Pickle are heading down to the seaside. Last night we managed to find a tiny little place that had one room left so we are going to have a little mini-break. I can't wait."

Joe will no doubt be thrilled about Stacey's seaside booking, he's just returned from one getaway and he's already embarked on another!

The Dancing on Ice winner went on holiday with his eldest son Harry to spend some quality time together but was of course happy to be back home with his youngest son Rex on Friday.

Stacey even filmed the emotional reunion and fans were treated to the sweetest clips. "Who's at the door? Who is it? Should we let him in?" Stacey could be heard asking Rex as Joe knocks on the front door.

