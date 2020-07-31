Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have the dreamiest staycation lined up The Loose Women star shared the news on Instagram

Stacey Solomon is heading to the seaside!

The Loose Women star took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she, her partner Joe Swash and their one-year-old son Rex are escaping London for the weekend as the 30-year-old managed to make a last minute reservation.

She told fans: "After work today me, Joe and the Pickle are heading down to the seaside. Last night we managed to find a tiny little place that had one room left so we are going to have a little mini-break. I can't wait."

Stacey added: "Out in the garden with the fur babies. How are this morning? What are you up to today? I'm going to make breakfast, sort my nails out and then get ready for Loose Women.

"Hope you're all OK, we made it to Friyay. Whatever you're doing today I hope you have a wonderful day. You deserve it. Don't let anyone bring you down today, keep your head held high and remember how special and loved you are. We've got this."

Joe will no doubt be thrilled about Stacey's seaside booking, he's just returned from one getaway and he's already about to embark on another!

Stacey shared the news on Instagram

The Dancing on Ice winner went on holiday with his eldest son Harry to spend some quality time together but was of course happy to be back home with his youngest son Rex on Friday.

Stacey even filmed the emotional reunion and fans were treated to the sweetest clips. "Who's at the door? Who is it? Should we let him in?" Stacey could be heard asking Rex as Joe knocks on the front door.

"Who is it?" she asks again as Rex realises it's his dad and excitedly runs out the door to give him a big hug.

