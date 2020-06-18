Stacey Solomon films Joe Swash's angry outburst - and can't stop laughing at him The TV star shared the hilarious clips on her Instagram stories

Stacey Solomon enjoyed a lovely wet and muddy walk with her family on Thursday, but upon returning home, the Loose Women star wanted some quiet time to herself – something that didn't sit quite well with her partner Joe Swash.

Sharing a video montage of herself tidying up the house and then relaxing with a glass of Coca Cola and her favourite chocolate bar, a Daim, the star told her fans: "It's early but it's Daim and coke time for me. I'm going to sit in the bathroom with it and pretend I'm still tidying until Hoe realises."

Stacey had told fans that she wanted a quiet moment to herself

The mother-of-three was clearly winding Joe up, but he didn't see the funny side. Sharing a video of his reaction, Joe could be heard telling Stacey: "You're upstairs having a Daim bar and I'm down here with the baby, cooking the dinner… go on have a lovely day! Enjoy yourself!"

Stacey continued to tease him and quickly told him: "Calm down Hoe," to which Joe hilariously replied: "Don't hun me mate," after mishearing her.

The 30-year-old captioned the funny clip: "I'm actually laughing so much. He found me in the bathroom. He thought I said Hun. I just can't. He's so funny when he's cross." She added: "He thinks he's Cinderella."

Minutes later, Stacey was back to her old tricks, showing off the dinner he had cooked for their son Rex and criticising his efforts.

The mother-of-three was soon found and Joe was not happy

"Did daddy make dinner? Reckon he put a bit of turmeric in there? Honestly, what is this?" she could be heard saying whilst laughing.

Despite the lovers' squabble, Stacey and Joe are happy together, and earlier in the day the Loose Women panellist paid him the most loving tribute ahead of Father's Day.

Sharing a clip of him attempting to sing baby Rex a nursery rhyme, Stacey said: "One of my favourite things about Hoe is he doesn't know the words to ANY nursery rhymes but he still goes for it because he loves singing to the pickle."

She later added: "I feel so lucky that our boys have such an incredible father and father figure to look up to."