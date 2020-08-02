Nicole Kidman shares photo of emotional family reunion in Australia after heading there with Keith Urban and daughters The Big Little Lies star met up with her mum Janelle after eight months apart

Nicole Kidman finally got to reunite with her mum over the weekend, having been apart from her for eight months as a result of the lockdown restrictions. The Big Little Lies actress shared the special moment with her fans on Instagram, posting a sweet picture of her embracing her mother at her home in Australia. The Hollywood star looked emotional as she hugged 80-year-old Janelle tightly, and wrote alongside the image: "Feels so good to be able to hug my mum! It's been 8 months. I missed her 80th birthday, but I'm here now." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "This is truly beautiful," while another wrote: "I'm sure your mum loved it as much as you did. Mum hugs are the best." A third added: "Enjoy, there's nothing like hugging your mum."

The Hours star had been isolating at her home in Nashville, Tennessee, during the pandemic, with husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, nine.

The family flew out to Australia in July, and have no doubt been making up for lost time seeing Nicole's family over there. Nicole is incredibly close to her mum, and marked her 80th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post back in March.

Nicole Kidman reunited with mum Janelle in Australia

The award-winning actress shared a sweet picture of herself with Janelle and her younger sister Antonia sitting outside sharing a joke. In the caption, she wrote: "Happy Birthday to my darling Mumma. I love you so much. This photo is so US."

Nicole grew up in Melbourne, Australia, with her mum, sister, and dad Anthony Kidman – a psychologist. Tragically, Anthony passed away in 2014 at the age of 75 after suffering a heart attack.

The Big Little Lies star hadn't seen her mum in eight months

The actress made her film debut in 1983 at the age of 16, starring in a remake of Bush Christmas. However, the year later her mum was diagnosed with breast cancer, and so she temporarily took a break from acting to help nurse Janelle back to full health.

Nicole is incredibly close to her mum

The mother-of-four has previously spoken of her pain watching her mum fight off the illness, telling ITN news: "My mother had breast cancer and it was quite advanced breast cancer. She had chemotherapy and radio and is a survivor now. I want that to be heard."

Before the pandemic, Nicole would spend as much time as she could in Australia seeing her mum and sister, who moved there earlier in the year following a decade in Singapore.

