Kelly Ripa is currently taking a week off from Live with Kelly and Ryan to spend quality time with her family. The Hope and Faith actress' fans have missed seeing her each morning on the daytime show alongside Ryan Seacrest, and she has been keeping a low profile on social media. While Kelly hasn't revealed where she is spending her break, it is thought that the family are staying at their holiday home in the Hamptons. Last Thursday, the All My Children actress shared a photo from the garden at the property while getting stuck into a good book by the pool.

While Kelly isn't posting as much on social media this week, she did take time to pay tribute to Live with Kelly and Ryan's executive producer, Michael Gelman, on his birthday on Tuesday.

The star shared a series of photos of the pair together from over the years, including backstage at photoshoots and award shows. In the caption, Kelly wrote: "Happy birthday to our fearless leader! Just kidding, he's terrified. But it's @gelmanlive's birthday and he deserves a happy one!"

Michael was one of the first to comment on the post, writing: "Thank you so much for the nice thoughts."

Kelly's holiday follows shortly after the star paid tribute to former co-host Regis Philbin, who tragically passed away at the end of July.

On Friday, Live with Kelly and Ryan hosted a special show in memory of the late presenter, featuring his many presenting highlights during his reign on the programme.

Kelly will no doubt enjoy spending time off from work with her family following a busy work schedule. The doting mum shares Michael, Lola and Joaquin with husband Mark Consuelos, and has been updating fans on their time together in lockdown over the past few months, including their longer than planned holiday to the Caribbean during spring break.

The star even started borrowing her daughter's clothes after running out of things to wear for her presenting duties during lockdown. "I'm now in my daughter's clothes. It's gone there," she told viewers back in July.

