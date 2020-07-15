Kelly Ripa makes surprise confession about her and Mark Consuelos' children The actress opened up about her family's dynamics on Tuesday's Live with Kelly and Ryan

Kelly Ripa is a doting mum to her three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin. But it turns out that when it comes to their family's dynamics, she's pretty sure that husband Mark Consuelos is the favourite parent! The Hope and Faith star made the confession on Tuesday's Live with Kelly and Ryan during a segment about whether or not there is a favourite parent in the family. Co-host Ryan Seacrest asked her: "Do you think you are the favourite parent?" Without hesitating, the mother-of-three replied: "Mark's the favourite parent." The star said that because the Riverdale actor is away from home a lot for work, she is the one who mainly disciplines and implements rules, while he is the "fun" parent.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa reveals why she thinks Mark Consuelos is the favourite parent

She explained: "Well, first of all, this is the first time the kids have lived with him for an extended period of time. So maybe by the end of the lockdown we will be equal. But for years I was the one who took them to be vaccinated, I was the one who made them do their homework. I was the one who gave them cod liver oil before they made the delicious little supplements."

Kelly and Mark are parents to Michael, Lola and Joaquin

Kelly then joked: "So they associate me with pain and suffering, and they associate him with coming home at the weekends with airport gifts. Like 'Daddy's home!'"

Footage from Kelly's confession was shared on the show's Instagram page, and many people were able to relate to the star. "This is so true about parenting," one commented, while another wrote: "Yep, 100% accurate. My husband is the favourite parent in my household." A third added: "You are both fabulous parents."

The family have been isolating in the Caribbean and New York during the lockdown

Kelly and Mark have a close relationship with their children and have enjoyed spending quality time with them during lockdown. The family spent some of quarantine in the Caribbean after they were unable to return home from their Spring Break holiday due to the travel restrictions that had been implemented while they were away.

The family are now back in Manhattan, where Kelly has continued to present Live with Kelly and Ryan from. Earlier in the week, the star shared a glimpse inside their stunning garden. The spacious area has a perfectly manicured lawn, as well as a patio with a seating area. Kelly has also added stylish touches to it, such as fresh flowers in a vase on the garden table.

