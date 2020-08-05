Kelly Ripa shares new photos during holiday break from Live with Kelly and Ryan The TV presenter is enjoying time with husband Mark Consuelos and their children

Kelly Ripa is enjoying a much-deserved holiday following a busy few months working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. The TV presenter is being covered by Katie Lowes on Live with Kelly and Ryan, who is filling in for her this week with Ryan Seacrest. And even though she's on a break, it didn't stop the star from paying tribute to her friend and executive producer, Michael Gelman, on his birthday on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, the All My Children star shared a series of photos of the pair together from over the years, including backstage at photoshoots and award shows. In the caption, Kelly wrote: "Happy birthday to our fearless leader! Just kidding, he's terrified. But it's @gelmanlive's birthday and he deserves a happy one!"

Michael was one of the first to comment on the post, writing: "Thank you so much for the nice thoughts." Kelly's husband Mark Consuelos also commented, writing: "Hbd mg," while her former Hope and Faith co-star Faith Ford added: "Happy birthday!!" alongside a love heart emoji.

Kelly Ripa shared photos during her time off work to celebrate Live with Kelly and Ryan co-stars birthday

It is thought that Kelly is staying at her home in the Hamptons during her week off work. The star shared a picture last week from her garden while getting stuck into a good book.

The family also have a townhouse in Manhattan, where the star has been hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan for the majority of the lockdown.

Kelly with executive producer Michael Gelman

Kelly's holiday follows shortly after the star paid tribute to former co-host Regis Philbin, who tragically passed away at the end of July.

On Friday, Live with Kelly and Ryan hosted a special show in memory of the late presenter, featuring his many presenting highlights during his reign on the programme.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is thought to be in the Hamptons during her break

Kelly will no doubt enjoy spending time off from work with her family following a busy work schedule. The doting mum shares Michael, Lola and Joaquin with husband Mark, and has been updating fans on their time together in lockdown over the past few months.

The star even started borrowing her daughter's clothes after running out of things to wear for her presenting duties. "I'm now in my daughter's clothes. It's gone there," she told viewers back in July.

