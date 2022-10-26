Kelly Ripa's stunning pool photo from inside her garden in the Hamptons will have you dreaming of summer The Live with Kelly and Ryan star lives with husband Mark Consuelos and their three children

Kelly Ripa is currently having a busy time balancing her work on Live with Kelly and Ryan with her book tour. The beloved TV star thankfully has several comfortable havens to call home when she isn't on the go - and they are as luxurious as you would imagine.

While Kelly spends the majority of her time in Manhattan, her family also have a lavish summer home in the Hamptons.

The TV favorite often shares glimpses of her second property on social media – where she enjoys spending the weekends and summer holidays.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story is unbelievable

One iconic photo that Kelly previously shared will make you wishing it was summer again too. The Hope and Faith actress gave a glimpse into the family's luxury pool in their garden, which saw her husband Mark Consuelos relaxing in the water.

To one side of the pool were several lounge chairs, and the picture also gave a glimpse of the family's perfectly manicured lawn.

Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos relaxing in the pool in the Hamptons

Along with the Hamptons property, Kelly and Mark have a beautiful townhouse in Manhattan, where they spend the majority of their time – with it being located within easy reach of the star's hosting duties at Live.

The couple often share glimpses inisde the property on social media, and it has everything you could ever dream of, including its own lift to access a rooftop terrace, and a lavish foyer that resembles something from a hotel. There are also several living areas and a huge kitchen.

While it's a lovely home, it no doubt feels a lot emptier for Kelly and Mark, as all three of their children have now flown the nest.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have several properties around the United States

The celebrity couple are doting parents to Michael, Lola and Joaquin, who are all succeeding in their own paths. Michael is an aspiring actor and recently appeared on Live to talk about his new acting gig in Lifetime movie: Let's Get Physical, which was produced by Kelly and Mark's production company.

He is living in Bushwick, Brooklyn, and told his mom live on air that he felt like "a proper grown up" living there, but that he was near enough home to come and visit his family when he wanted to.

Lola, meanwhile, is a talented singer and recently released her debut single, Paranoia Silverlining, which received rave reviews from many of Kelly's famous friends, as well as her family members and adoring fans. She is planning on living abroad next semester for college, with Kelly proudly telling the Live audience earlier in the year that she was apartment hunting in Europe.

The couple's youngest son, Joaquin, is a talented wrestler and belongs to a wrestling team in Michigan, where he is currently studying. Joaquin is the only child to have chosen to study away from New York City, and while he is further away from his family now, he often comes back to visit.

The celebrity couple with youngest son Joaquin - who was the last to fly the nest

Kelly often gives snippets into their family dynamics and previously joked that due to Mark always travelling away for work, he was regarded as the "favourite parent" as he doesn't discipline them or implement rules as often.

When asked by co-star Ryan Seacrest on the show back in 2020 whether she was the favourite parent, Kelly replied: "Mark's the favourite parent."

Kelly and Mark with their three children - Michael, Lola and Joaquin

She explained: "Well, first of all, this is the first time the kids have lived with him for an extended period of time. So maybe by the end of the lockdown we will be equal.

"But for years I was the one who took them to be vaccinated, I was the one who made them do their homework. I was the one who gave them cod liver oil before they made the delicious little supplements."

Kelly then joked: "So they associate me with pain and suffering, and they associate him with coming home at the weekends with airport gifts. Like 'Daddy's home!'"

