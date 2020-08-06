Millie Bobby Brown reveals devastating family news during lockdown The Stranger Things actress is isolating with her family in the United States

Millie Bobby Brown has been inundated with messages of support from fans this week after announcing the heartbreaking death of her beloved family dog Dolly. The Stranger Things actress took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to her four-legged friend, who had been in her family since 2011. The Eleven star wrote: "In 2011, we received this blessing to our family. 9 years later, you turned into everyone's best friend. Your slobbery good mornings and always showing us your toys were the best ever. Your cuddles always felt better than the ones before and your loyalty to our family was incomparable."

MORE: Cameron Diaz makes heartfelt revelation about being a mum to baby Raddix

The 16-year-old star continued: "My heart has broken today. You were the heart and soul of this family and if anyone met Dolly, you know how special she truly was. As I held your paw while you were going to heaven...

Millie Bobby Brown's beloved dog Dolly died during lockdown

"I thought about the memories we made together and the adventures we went on like, London. Orlando. Los Angeles. Canada. Atlanta. you name it, dolly had probably been there. I'll never forget you. Never. "

'All dogs go to heaven because, unlike people, dogs are naturally good and loyal and kind.'

I love you dolly brown. you will always be our #1."

READ: Gwyneth Paltrow makes surprising revelation about marriage to Chris Martin

The Stranger Things actress with two of her other four legged friends

Millie accompanied her post with a montage of photos of herself and Dolly from over the years, and was sent messages of support from her famous friends and fans.

Noah Schnapp wrote: "Rest easy Dolly," while Orlando Bloom – who lost his dog Mighty last month - added: "Argh, it's a unique feeling, the loss, but she'll be back and you'll feel her all around you."

Lewis Hamilton commented: "Ah so sorry for your loss," and Bindi Irwin wrote: "Thinking of you. Sending love and hugs from us all."

Millie and her family are also the proud owners of dogs Ronnie, Reggie and Winnie, who often feature in the star's Instagram posts. Shortly before Dolly's death, the actress shared a sweet photo of herself surrounded by her pets, and wrote: "Ronnie was being a diva and didn't want pictures today... so we got Reggie, Dolly, and Winnie content instead."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.