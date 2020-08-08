David Beckham shares incredible photo of himself as schoolboy

David Beckham has shared the sweetest photo of himself as a schoolboy – and you won't believe how little the superstar footballer has changed!

MORE: Victoria and David Beckham's living room will leave you speechless

Standing amongst a group of friends, David can be seen smiling from ear to ear in the snap and is wearing a blazer, shirt and red and black tie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Beckham shows off football pitch at Cotswolds home – with seating area included

It seems that the father-four-has been doing a little reminiscing over the past few days, and on Friday, posted a video of himself helping his teammate score an epic goal while playing for Manchester United.

"Playing with players that you knew when and where they were going to be was a dream for me... Scholsey, Ruud and Ole were the perfect goal scorers and I got more out of assisting than scoring..." David sweetly wrote in the caption.

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham to make controversial change at their Cotswolds home

David shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: David Beckham shares adorable photo of Harper wearing a customised face mask

And while his days on the football pitch are over, David is certainly still very involved with the sport, and is currently part-owner of Inter Miami CF.

Last month, David dedicated a sweet Instagram post to his team after they were eliminated from the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando.

Taking to Instagram at the time, David wrote: "Sometimes the road is long and u need to take a breather .. Manchester United, Real Madrid, La Liga and the premiership wasn’t built in a day... Teams, players and clubs need time to flourish but when they do, all the hard times seem so distant... It’s important to take time to reflect on what we have achieved so far... I’m proud of my team, our club and the amazing fans that we have... Patience is a virtue."

Now that's what we call sportsmanship!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.