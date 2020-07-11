Victoria Beckham confirms Brooklyn Beckham is engaged with beautiful message The eldest Brooklyn child has proposed to his girlfriend

Victoria Beckham has confirmed that her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, 21, is engaged to his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz. The former Spice Girl shared a beautiful message on Instagram, calling it "the most exciting news".

Alongside a gorgeous photo of Brooklyn and Nicola posing in the grounds of the Beckhams' beautiful Cotswolds home, doting mum Victoria wrote that "we could not be happier".

In the picture, Brooklyn wore a navy suit as he cradled his future wife, who donned a stunning yellow dress. Nicola's enormous diamond engagement ring was also visible.

Victoria confirmed the news with a beautiful message

Victoria's full message read: "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."

The pair must be over the moon!

It's been a week full of celebrations for the Beckhams, who also celebrated Harper Beckham's ninth birthday on Friday.

David and Victoria paid the sweetest tribute to their daughter to mark her birthday.

Sharing a series of throwback photos and videos, the doting mum gushed about her little girl as they marked the special occasion at home in their Cotswolds abode.

"Happy 9th Birthday Harper!! We all love you so so much kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham." One of the clips showed the youngest of the Beckham clan showing off her dance moves, while another clip saw Harper riding her bike in the fields as she told her father how much she loves him.

The posts showed Harper throughout her life - from being a baby to recent videos of her dancing and singing with her family during lockdown. David, 45, also shared a sweet montage playing to the music of Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney's hit song This Girl Is Mine.

"To my pretty lady. Happy Birthday to the most special little girl, daddy loves you so much," he gushed. "Our song that we always dance to from day one #HarperSeven."

