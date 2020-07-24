Romeo Beckham reveals surprise guest has joined family holiday The son of David Beckham made the revelation on Instagram

Romeo Beckham has company on his family's stunning Italian getaway!

On Friday, the 17-year-old revealed that his girlfriend Mia had flown out to join him, his mum Victoria Beckham and the rest of the clan on their summer holidays. Romeo shared a photo of himself and his girlfriend posing for the camera on a beautiful rooftop.

The young star simply captioned the snap with a smiley face emoji, and fans were quick to let him know just how gorgeous the picture was.

"Amazing, enjoy!" wrote one, with another adding: "Beautiful."

Romeo shared the photo on Instagram

A jaw-dropping sunset could be seen in the background of Romeo's post, alongside the beautiful Italian landscape.

Romeo and Mia have been together for almost a year now, and were first reported to be dating in September 2019, when the two were spotted together at the afterparty of Victoria's SS20 fashion show.

Victoria held a dinner at Harry's in Mayfair after her impressive show, and the teens were photographed heading into the venue together.

Mia has also been spending time at the family's Cotswolds home as lockdown restrictions are eased, with Romeo sharing photos of the pair having fun in the garden of his beautiful home.

It was revealed that the Beckham family had jetted off to Italy on Sunday, with newly-engaged Brooklyn and fianceé Nicola Anne Peltz joining them, too.

The brood are enjoying a break in Puglia and have been spotted cycling to the beach together. It's thought that they are staying in a luxury farmhouse in Borgo Egnazia.

Victoria, David and their children Harper, Romeo and Cruz self-isolated at their Cotswolds home for the entirety of the coronavirus lockdown, while Brooklyn stayed in New York before returning to the UK with Nicola and announcing their engagement news.

