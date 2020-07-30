Nadia Sawalha suffers epic cooking disaster – and you won't believe your eyes The Loose Women star's culinary faux pas is so relatable

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha had her Instagram followers in stitches when she shared an unbelievable snap of her epic cooking disaster.

The TV star, 55, posed in the kitchen of her plush London home while holding up the offending item – a gigantic Yorkshire pudding.

Revealing she had used bread flour instead of the normal kind, Nadia expressed her amazement at the sheer size of the "alien" bake.

Nadia captioned the post: "Oh my god! I only had bread flour and this is what happened to my Yorkshire pudding?! It’s an alien it’s so huge!!! Love it when you discover a brilliant new recipe by accident!! What’s your secret to a great Yorkshire pudding???"

We're dying to eat Nadia's giant Yorkshire pudding

Her fans were amused by the strange creation – but everyone agreed that a supersized Yorkshire pudding has its advantages! "That looks like heaven, yummy", one commented, while another wrote, "Love it you need to share your recipe".

One fan came up with a creative suggestion we'll certainly be trying out ourselves. "Try it as a dessert...maple syrup, honey, or apple mousse and whipped cream", they wrote. Yes please!

We'll certainly be rustling up some Yorkshires this Sunday with our weekly roast – and you can't go wrong with Mary Berry's quick and easy recipe.

Nadia hit out at weight loss culture and vowed never to diet again

Nadia, who lives in south London with husband Mark Adderley and their children Kiki-Bee and Maddie, recently spoke out about diet culture.

Next to a selfie showing Nadia getting her teeth stuck into a cheese and onion pasty, she wrote: "I spent years dieting my way to obesity. Cutting out whole food groups. No carbs, no sugar, no alcohol, no eating, no fat!! It got me nowhere."

"I will never diet again. Mostly (I can still have my down days) I eat without guilt or self-loathing. This doesn’t mean that I would eat a pasty every day! Occasionally works for me, because I actually love to eat healthy home-cooked food most of the time!"

