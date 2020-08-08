Jamie Oliver pokes fun at Jools Oliver's outfit in cheeky post The star chef is known for his sense of humour

Jamie Oliver has shared a gorgeous sunset photo of his wife Jools Oliver, but the star – who is known for his cheeky ways – couldn't help but poke fun at his other half's outfit.

MORE: Jools Oliver reveals River and Buddy's incredible bond with heartmelting photo

Jools, who looked effortlessly stylish, donned a pair of light, baby blue shorts, a patterned T-shirt, socks and a pair of Birkenstocks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie and Jools Oliver confirm exciting news after lockdown eases

"Gorgeous, even in Birkenstocks and socks," doting dad Jamie wrote.

MORE: Jools Oliver melts hearts with gorgeous photos of birthday boy River

Jamie shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Jamie Oliver reveals homeschooling 'misery'

We have to say we disagree with the father-of-five, in fact, we love Jools' socks and sandals combo!

It's been an exciting weekend for the Oliver family, who celebrated the youngest member of the clan's birthday on Friday.

Little River Oliver turned four this week, and both Jamie and Jools have dedicated sweet social media posts to their son.

Uploading a series of heartwarming photos of her little boy, doting mum Jools urged her son to continue to be "happy" and "free" as he always is.

"River you beautiful, creative, hilarious, cuddly little human, now you are four," she wrote in the caption. "May you always feel this happy and free xx we all love you so much happy birthday you little dude."

One of the snaps showed the mother-and-son duo hug one another as they lay on a pebbled beach, while another saw him running across their garden in a bumblebee costume.

Jamie also took to Instagram, writing: "Happy Birthday Baby River Oliver !! 4 years old ...this little person has brought such joy into our lives, he makes me laugh so much he’s fascinating like a 30 year old squashed into child...Happy birthday son love you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.