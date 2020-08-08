Jools Oliver reveals River and Buddy's incredible bond with heartmelting photo Jamie Oliver and his family celebrated their son's fourth birthday on Friday

Jools Oliver revealed what an incredible bond her two sons River, four, and Buddy, nine, share with the most heart-melting photo – and her followers couldn't cope with the cuteness!

The doting mum – who is married to celebrity chef Jamie Oliver – posted a beautiful snap of their brotherly bond on Friday evening after celebrating River's fourth birthday.

MORE: Jools Oliver melts hearts with gorgeous photos of birthday boy River

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jools Oliver shares the most adorable video of River singing

In the photo, the two youngsters sit on a brick wall, facing each other with huge grins on their faces, and it was certainly a moment that will stick with proud mum Jools.

Captioning the touching image, she wrote: "Just one of my favourite memories of today. Buds you are the best big brother River could have wished for xxx."

Jools Oliver captured the sweet bond between her two sons

Her followers were quick to comment on how adorable the sibling moment was. "What a beautiful picture but above all what wonderful boys xx Bless them xx," gushed one. Another wrote: "This is a beautiful shot, they're a testament to you both. Great parents create great kids. Lovely photo of them both."

Earlier in the day, Jools shared a series of heartwarming photos of River, as she urged her son to continue to be "happy" and "free" as he always is.

MORE: Jools Oliver wows fans with angelic photo of son River

River Oliver turned four on Friday

"River you beautiful, creative, hilarious, cuddly little human, now you are four," she wrote in the caption. "May you always feel this happy and free xx we all love you so much happy birthday you little dude."

One of the snaps showed the mother-and-son duo hug one another as they lay on a pebbled beach, while another saw him running across their garden in a bumblebee costume.

The birthday comes just as Jamie and Jools were forced to celebrate their three eldest children's birthdays during lockdown as well as their 20th wedding anniversary. The couple are also parents to Poppy Honey, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.