Jamie Oliver reveals homeschooling 'misery' The celebrity chef has struggled with teaching his kids in lockdown

Jamie Oliver said what we've all probably thought at least once – home-schooling is really hard!

The celebrity chef made the candid confession on Thursday, admitting he has found teaching his children in lockdown a "misery".

Jamie shares five kids with wife Jools; daughters Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17 and Petal, 11, and sons Buddy, nine, and River, three.

One silver lining is that only two of his children, Petal and Buddy, were in need of a home teacher and while Jamie gave it a go, it sounds like he really didn’t enjoy it.

"I had one kid that had really good home-schooling and one that was, kinda, left to it," he revealed on Magic FM. "I think for parents all around the country, home-schooling has been a blend of misery and… and misery."

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools share five children together

Jamie's admission comes after his wife made the heartbreaking confession that since welcoming son River in 2016 she has suffered three miscarriages, one while in lockdown.

Talking to Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton on their Made By Mammas podcast earlier this month, Jools was asked about wanting a sixth child and made the surprising revelation.

Jamie has found home-schooling his son Buddy a 'misery'

"I really do [want another child] I really do but I've just had three miscarriages since then and I'm thinking… and a recent one three weeks ago and I'm thinking, 'No,' I dunno.

"I do want to, but I've got to mentally check that it's a good idea to do. And also physically because I am 45 as I always say, nearly 46. So it's a little bit dodgy. "

She added: "Jamie is still up for it, kind of… not really. I haven't got long, maybe another year and then I really will just shut that chapter off because I am very happy and I am pretty full up at the moment as it is. But just that little baby, it's a terrible thing to keep wanting something and you can't help it."

