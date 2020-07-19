Catherine Zeta-Jones divides fans with glamorous new photo of daughter Carys The Chicago actress is a doting mum to Carys and Dylan

It's previously been said that Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' daughter Carys looks very similar to her father when he was the same age, but fans couldn' t believe the 17-year-old's resemblance to her mother in a new photo.

The Chicago actress shared a very glamorous snap of Carys dressed in a silky, strappy white cami dress with her dark hair loose around her shoulders as she posed in the garden of their family home in Irvington, New York. "My girl, in the garden," Catherine captioned the photo, and fans rushed to comment on the likeness between the mother and daughter.

"Gorgeous like her momma," one wrote, and another remarked: "I honestly thought that was you @catherinezetajones — spitting image and just as beautiful!" However, a third still noted the similarities to her famous father Michael: "I can see Michael in her but your hair."

Catherine - who also shares son Dylan, 19, with husband Michael - recently opened up about how her family have coped spending so much time together during the coronavirus pandemic. The Darling Buds of May actress was taking part in a Q&A on Instagram when she opened up about how they passed the time. She said: "Playing cards, playing Monopoly, having three meals a day, we haven't killed each other, we've respected each other's space." On what has been a highlight, she added: "Just to have the time to be together and to talk, it's been really great. I've really enjoyed having the whole family together."

Shortly before the lockdown came into effect in March, the doting mum couldn't resist sharing another gorgeous photo of Carys on social media. Catherine posted a candid picture of the teenager posing in front of a window in an apartment with her hair in a low ponytail. She was dressed in a stylish green chiffon dress with a flared skirt, teamed with a pair of vibrant yellow heeled boots.

