Ben Shephard's sons certainly know how to have fun in the sun! The Good Morning Britain star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a brilliant video showing Sam, 13, and Jack, 15, mud sliding with their friends in a marsh.

MORE: Tipping Point and GMB host Ben Shephard's family home revealed

Loading the player...

In the caption, Ben wrote: "As the great lyric goes 'Mud mud glorious mud nothing quite like it for cooling the blood!' While we've been sweating in the studio filming here's my boys with their great mates @ben_cowan162 @finscowan and little Seb doing the only thing you should do in this temperature - mud sliding on the marsh!! How much fun is this!!!! #boyswillbeboys #mud #summervibes."

MORE: Ben Shephard announces break from Good Morning Britain - find out why

Ben, 45, shares his two sons with wife Annie. The couple have been married since 2004 and in March last year celebrated their landmark 15th anniversary.

Romance is still very much alive in the Shephard household; the pair recently enjoyed a romantic date night, with Ben sharing a snapshot of his wife wearing a stunning green floral dress and sunglasses as she sipped on what appeared to be a margarita, with the trademark salt-rimmed edge.

MORE: Ben Shephard falls victim to hilarious prank: video

"So me and @mrsannieshephard decided to #eatouttohelpout yesterday, which was a real treat - however Mrs S got carried away and thought the slogan was drink up to prop up, so she did!! As you know she loves me taking pics and posting them - I have a feeling that’s her subtly giving me the finger #eatout #drinkup," Ben joked in the caption, referring to his wife's hand position.

MORE: Ben Shephard's wife Annie hosts magical garden dinner

Loading the player...

Back in May, Ben gave a very honest account about his time in lockdown with his wife and their two sons. Claiming he feels a "sense of guilt" for relishing every moment he is having with his loved ones, Ben said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "In amongst this horrific virus that is ripping families apart, when it all started in the first few weeks there was a sense of guilt because there was a special moment when you thought, 'how often do we get to have everybody at home, there's an easing of pressure with work commitments, the weather is lovely.'"