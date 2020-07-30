Ben Shephard had a shock when he hit the golf course this week. The Good Morning Britain star teamed up with seven-year-old golfer Leo Boniface – and the talented youngster had a surprise in store for Ben!

MORE: Ben Shephard shares rare romantic photo with wife Annie

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard falls victim to brilliant golfing prank

Ben, 45, took to Instagram to share a funny video with his fans, taken at the moment he hits an exploding ball. He wrote: "Just played golf with the little golf genius that is @leo.bonifacegolf and he totally did me with the exploding ball!!! Listen to their giggles at the end of the clip! Real treat to play with him - he totally took the money!! What a player he is at 7yrs old! Swipe right to see his wonderful swing- also the cheeky look to camera before he smashes it!!"

MORE: Ben Shephard makes surprise revelation about son Sam as he celebrates lockdown birthday

Ben shares two sons with his wife Annie

It's no secret that Ben is a big fan of golf – and it seems he has passed on his love of the game to 14-year-old son Jack. The TV star is also a father to 13-year-old Sam with his wife Annie, and he previously opened up about his boys' differing personalities – particular during lockdown.

MORE: Inside Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard's homely dining room

The GMB star has given glimpses of the family's beautiful home on Instagram

"Jack is much smaller, but he is the emotional one and the one who will explode," he explained. "Sam is a lot more gentle. Often, if there's anything physical, it will come from Jack. They're good mates and they’re pretty different."

MORE: See the Good Morning Britain stars' wedding photos: Kate Garraway, Ben Shephard, Piers Morgan & more

The Richmond home has a striking interior

He continued: "Having boys is like having dogs. You just need to run them every day. If they're stuck inside every day, the built-up energy is extraordinary. As long as they feel like they've been able to exercise, then I'm very content with how that comes about."

MORE: Inside GMB host Ben Shephard's family home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard reveals why Kate Garraway wasn't invited to his wedding

Ben lives with his family in a beautiful home in Richmond. The father-of-two often shared glimpses of the property on Instagram, and fans have been in awe of its beautiful and bold interior style – which is likely thanks to Annie. The 43-year-old has her own interior design business, The House Editor, through which she says that she helps "people create stylish, meaningful interiors and gardens that tell their story".