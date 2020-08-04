Ben Shephard and his wife Annie had their close friend Andi Peters over for dinner on Tuesday night, and for the occasion, Annie put on the most incredible garden spread.

The couple hosted fellow presenter Andi to celebrate his birthday, and sharing a video from the table, Good Morning Britain presenter Ben said: "Having a delicious birthday meal. Mrs S has cooked for Andi, who is now currently trying to post something on Instagram. He's been twenty minutes so far. Oh my goodness this is so painful."

Andi could be seen fiddling with his phone and in front of him was an impressive spread.

Annie put on an incredible spread!

The table had been covered with a pristine white table cloth which was topped with smart cutlery, plates, and two bowls of delicious-looking vegetables. Glass bottles of water were also visible, alongside wine glasses.

Andi's plate was still empty, so the gang had yet to tuck in.

The former Live & Kicking host also shared an idyllic snap on his own Instagram.

With bright purple flowers in the foreground, the wooden table was surrounded by lush greenery. Guests sat on metal chairs, which had been softened with bold red and yellow cushions. Divine!

Ben and Annie's dinner comes a day after they enjoyed a romantic date night.

"So me and @mrsannieshephard decided to #eatouttohelpout yesterday, which was a real treat - however Mrs S got carried away and thought the slogan was drink up to prop up, so she did!! As you know she loves me taking pics and posting them - I have a feeling that’s her subtly giving me the finger #eatout #drinkup," Ben joked alongside a photo of Annie sipping on a bright orange cocktail.

