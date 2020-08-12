Jessica Mulroney has finally broken her silence over claims her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex is over.

The Canadian stylist was embroiled in a race row with blogger Sasha Exeter in June, leading to reports that her friendship with Meghan was put under strain, with the Duchess reportedly distancing herself from her long-time friend over the backlash.

MORE: All about Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessica Mulroney returns to the spotlight following race row

However, with Jessica returning to social media on Tuesday for the first time in two months, she finally put an end to the rumours.

When one follower commented: "Dumped by MeGain got you down? Join the crowd," Jessica was quick to respond, calling their alleged fall-out "fake news". She wrote: "Enough of this tabloid fake news. Just stop."

Jessica Mulroney denied there is a rift in her friendship with Meghan Markle

Jessica returned to Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to her twin sons on their tenth birthday. Captioning a sweet family video, she revealed that the past couple of months left her "in the worst state".

She penned: "Happy tenth to my twin babies. My incredible family have had to witness mum in the worst state. These two boys have not left my side and gave me the will to live and work hard when everything fell apart. They deserve the best birthday. Only up from here."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have bought their first house!

Jessica and Meghan have been close friends for years

Last month, Jessica's husband Ben Mulroney spoke out about "false" reports about the two ladies' relationship.

Ben – the oldest son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney – chose to repost a news article on his Twitter account which claimed Jessica had been calling Meghan "non-stop" in a bid to repair their friendship and was also planning to write a tell-all book. "FALSE," Ben simply captioned the post.

Jessica's public row with blogger Sasha resulted in her being fired from her role on Good Morning America and saw her CTV reality show, I do, Redo, pulled by the network.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.