Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney returns to spotlight following race row Meghan Markle's best friend hasn't posted in two months

Jessica Mulroney has returned to the spotlight after a two-month break from social media following a race row with blogger Sasha Exeter.

The controversy led to reports that her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex was put under strain, with Meghan reportedly distancing herself from the Canadian fashion stylist.

Now, exactly two months after her last post, Jessica took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark her twin sons' birthday.

Paying a touching tribute to her family for being by her side when "everything fell apart", the 40-year-old posted a video of her husband, Ben Mulroney, bringing out a birthday cake to their sons Brian and John.

Jessica penned: "Happy tenth to my twin babies. My incredible family have had to witness mum in the worst state. These two boys have not left my side and gave me the will to live and work hard when everything fell apart. They deserve the best birthday. Only up from here."

Last month, Jessica's husband spoke out about "false" reports about the two ladies' relationship. Ben – the oldest son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney – chose to repost a news article on his Twitter account which claimed Jessica had been calling Meghan "non-stop" in a bid to repair their friendship and was also planning to write a tell-all book. "FALSE," Ben simply captioned the post.

Jessica's public row with blogger Sasha resulted in her being fired from her role on Good Morning America and saw her CTV reality show, I do, Redo, pulled by the CTV network.

In a statement on Twitter, Jessica said she respected CTV's decision and had decided to step back from professional life for the time being. "The events that have transpired over the last few days have made it clear that I have more work to do," she wrote.

"I realise more than ever how being a white, privileged woman has put me far ahead of so many, and in particular those in the Black community. And while I can't change the past, I can do my part to do better in the future."

