Jessica Mulroney issues second apology after her wedding show is cancelled following white privilege remarks The Canadian has said she is taking time off to reflect and learn

Jessica Mulroney issued a second apology on Thursday night after it was announced that her wedding show I do, Redo, was being taken off air following a dispute with fellow Canadian Sasha Exeter.

According to Sasha, who shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram explaining the situation, Jessica "took offence" to a call to action she had made encouraging fellow Canadians and influencers to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sasha said "a series of very problematic behaviour and antics" ensued, culminating in "a threat in writing last Wednesday".

"During the span of about a week or so, Jessica basically ticked every single box of what a white woman should absolutely not do during the biggest racial uproar in history," Sasha, a single mother, said in her video, adding that the exchanges had scared her as she believed her livelihood was at risk.

Sasha revealed that she wanted her peers to speak up on the BLM movement

Jessica responded with a statement, revealing that she "did not intend in any way to jeopardize her livelihood". She added that she was giving her "microphone to black voices by having them take over my account and share their experience," whilst adding that she planned to "use this time to reflect, learn and listen".

However, just hours later, Jessica's I do, Redo show was cancelled and she was dropped from lifestyle show Cityline and brand Hudson's Bay, where she acts as a fashion and bridal specialist for Kleinfeld Canada. Taking to Instagram once again, Jessica wrote: "The events that have transpired over the last few days have made it clear that I have work to do. I realize more than ever how being white, privileged woman has put me far ahead of so many, and in particular those in the black community. And while I can't change the past, I can do my part to do better in the future.

Jessica Mulroney is best friends with Meghan Markle

"I respect the decision of CTV and have decided to step away from my professional engagements at this time. I'm going to take this time to reflect, learn and focus on my family."

She continued: "I also want to take a moment to clarify that I have no intention of pursuing any legal action. I was wrong, and for that I am truly sorry.

"I remain more committed than ever to support anti-racism efforts and will do everything in my power to right this wrong."