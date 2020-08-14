Ruth Langsford shares genius hack for packing makeup and toiletries The This Morning star has inspired us!

Ruth Langsford revealed how she packs her toiletries for a trip away in a new video, and it's so quick and easy! The This Morning presenter took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share the short clip, which showed her use a Donna May London drawstring bag, which she simply threw her favourite skincare items into before pulling it closed.

"Perfect for an overnight stay…" the star captioned the video, and we couldn't agree more! With its stylish print, it looked good and could be spread out flat when Ruth gets to her destination, making it ideal for any trip.

With her sense of style, lovely home, and fabulous hairdo, Ruth is fast becoming our lifestyle guru. The 60-year-old, who is married to her co-star Eamonn Holmes, impressed fans with the jumpsuit she added to her QVC range earlier this week.

The presenter also headed back to the salon to freshen up her look with some highlights, which she also shared on social media. Posting a clip of herself to her Instagram Stories, sitting under a heater with foils in her hair and wearing a face mask, Ruth simply wrote: "Cooking! A few summer highlights."

Her fans were quick to compliment the mum-of-one, with their comments including: "Loving your hair makes you look younger," and: "Love your hair like that."

During lockdown, while hairdressers were closed, Ruth had to do her own makeup and hair for her TV appearances on This Morning and Loose Women, often posting behind-the-scenes videos that charted her progress.

She became quite proficient at doing her own hair, and she revealed in a short clip posted to Instagram at the time that she'd found that the key to giving her signature blonde bob a bit of extra bounce was to use heated rollers before going on the air – another great idea!

