Ruth Langsford took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the sad news that her friend and colleague Tony Morris has passed away.

The star looked back fondly on their past, revealing that the pair had launched BBC's The Really Useful show back in 1998, adding that Tony was a "warm, lovely man".

The This Morning host also told her followers that she and Tony had "held each other's hands and had each other's backs".

Ruth concluded her message by sending her condolences to Tony's family.

Ruth's full post read: "So very sad to learn that my old friend and colleague Tony Morris has passed away. We launched @bbc consumer programme The Really Useful Show together back in 1998. It was the first, big network show for both of us and we were secretly terrified!

Ruth shared the post on Instagram

"We held each other’s hands and had each other’s backs. Tony was a warm, lovely man with the loudest laugh and the biggest smile that lit up the room. My condolences to his daughters, family and friends and all his colleagues at @granadareports who I know will miss him greatly. Rest in peace Tony."

Fans were quick to pay their respects, with many leaving sweet messages beneath the photo of Tony that Ruth had shared.

"So shocked about the passing of this lovely man. He will be sadly missed. My condolences to his two beautiful daughters. Family and friends," wrote one, with another adding: "So, so sad. He was a great presenter."

A third sweetly noted: "Saw a clip of you and tony on Granada Reports. Beautiful tribute to him. I didn't realise you had worked together until I saw it. Lovely man and fantastic presenter such a natural. God bless him."

