Was Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's engagement written in the stars? Astrologer reveals all Find out if they're a match made in heaven...

Brooklyn Beckham, born under the sign of the fishes (Pisces) has just announced his engagement to Nicola Peltz (Capricorn). Since meeting last October, the pair are now loved up soulmates due to marry late summer/autumn 2021, but are they star-crossed lovers or a match made in heaven?

MORE: Inside Nicola Peltz's lavish New York home

Brooklyn's dreamily romantic Piscean nature looks to be given full rein in his plans for two weddings totalling $4 million, taking place on both sides of the Atlantic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham is engaged! Get to know his future wife Nicola Peltz

He has dallied with plenty of dreams in his 21 years – professional footballer, designer and the latest, photography – but none match the sheer magic of the cosmic cupid dart that struck him on meeting Nicola Peltz.

MORE: Take a closer look at Nicola Peltz's engagement ring, inspired by Victoria Beckham

Pisces is a water sign, traditionally ultra-compatible with earthy Capricorn; the attraction feels very secure and holding for both of them.

Nicola's birthday is the same day as Kate Middleton (9 January), yet she is aged 25 to the Duchess's 38. They share the same determination and self-discipline, yet their full birth charts are different - Kate's being regally contained, whilst Nicola's is more exuberant with her Venus close to generous Jupiter in playful Sagittarius.

Brooklyn announced his engagement with this photo

Brooklyn's Venus in Aries suggests he loves the fire sign energy (his mother Victoria Beckham is also Aries) so Nicola's fun-loving side is a perfect match him. Her earthy Capricorn Sun is also wise and grown-up, whilst she has that 'reach for the stars' quality of Neptune and Uranus that makes her stand out from the crowd.

Brooklyn is a gentle soul, despite his allegedly wayward years. He's sensitive, giving and equable. When he gives his heart, he's all-in.

These two have a strongly fated connection that is often the signature of soulmates. Strongly bonded and connected, it's not surprising that they have decided to tie the knot.

Besides, Saturn, Jupiter and Pluto are in Nicola's Sun sign now creating a tidal wave of life-change and Brooklyn's 2021 chart shows far greater definition in terms of what he really wants to do. They will make a great team, personally and professionally.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.