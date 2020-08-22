Ruth Langsford shares peek into sweet date with Eamonn Holmes The This Morning stars looked so happy!

Ruth Langsford and her husband Eamonn Holmes enjoyed a sweet lunch date on Saturday, and many of the This Morning hosts' fans had one question on their lips…

Posting a snap of herself and Eamonn enjoying dinner at a chic restaurant, doting mum Ruth could be seen with a big grin on her face as her other half tucked into dessert, prompting many to ask where Ruth's dessert was, and whether or not she was sharing with Eamonn.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford films inside beautiful living room with Eamonn Holmes

"Where's your pudding Ruth?" asked one follower.

"Sharing the pudding?" queried another, with a third echoing: "Did he share the dessert?"

Ruth shared the sweet photo on Instagram

However, if you look closely at Ruth's snap, you'll see that there is in fact a second pudding dish – and it's empty!

By the looks of it, the Loose Women star did treat herself to something sweet, and she even got through it faster than Eamonn!

Before heading out for a lunch date, Ruth left us impressed when she showed off her beautiful big kitchen as she promoted a new QVC piece on Instagram.

In the clip, a large kitchen island was visible behind Ruth, and beyond that the beautiful white floor tiling ran all the way through to a chic dining area, that was flooded with natural light.

Ruth and her husband live in a beautiful house in Surrey with their son Jack, and the pair have treated us to numerous glimpses inside their stylish abode.

As for Ruth's chic new jacket, designed in collaboration with shopping channel QVC, the 60-year-old told her followers: "Thought I’d do a bit of twinning with my BFF @sam_balshaw so here’s me wearing the Taupe colour today! And GREAT NEWS....my faux suede biker jacket is on 3 Easy Pays @qvcuk for the rest of this month! Product code 182867 then use the Code AUGF3Z at checkout....you’re welcome!"

