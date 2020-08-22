Ruth Langsford's new photo reveals how big her kitchen really is The This Morning star has a huge kitchen!

Ruth Langsford looked like a supermodel on Saturday when she modelled her new taupe QVC jacket for her followers, and in the background of the This Morning star's clip, a whole new portion of her open-plan kitchen could be seen, and it's bigger than we ever imagined!

Just behind Ruth her family's large kitchen island could be seen, and beyond that the beautiful white tiling ran all the way through to a chic dining area, that was flooded with natural light.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford reveals healthy work lunch

As she shimmied to and fro, Ruth explained: "Thought I’d do a bit of twinning with my BFF @sam_balshaw so here’s me wearing the Taupe colour today! And GREAT NEWS....my faux suede biker jacket is on 3 Easy Pays @qvcuk for the rest of this month! Product code 182867 then use the Code AUGF3Z at checkout....you’re welcome!"

Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes live in a beautiful house in Surrey with their son Jack, and the pair have treated us to numerous glimpses inside their stylish abode.

Look at all that space in the background!

The chic residence includes six bedrooms, two living rooms and even a special Manchester United-themed man cave for Eamonn that he has filled with memorabilia from the football club.

What’s more, the famous couple have created a relaxing outdoor living area in their garden, featuring a pair of matching grey button-back sofas, a blue patterned outdoor rug and coffee table – the perfect spot for a weekend nap!

In their lush living room, they have a traditional fire with a wall-mounted TV placed above, opposite the sofa. Ideal for flopping down in front of after a long day of presenting.

During lockdown, Eamonn even gave his social media followers a peek inside his man cave that doubles up as an office, revealing he has a cardboard cutout of his wife to keep him company while he works.

Why aren't we surprised, Eamonn?

