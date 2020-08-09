Eamonn Holmes supported by fans after revealing latest struggle The This Morning star lives with wife Ruth Langsford and son Jack

Eamonn Holmes had a very relatable problem over the weekend as the star struggled to get to sleep during the heatwave. The This Morning presenter took to Twitter in the early hours of Sunday morning, writing: "2.51am… I have a bad feeling that might be me done with sleep for tonight." The dad-of-four was inundated with comments, with one writing: "Bad isn't it. Hope you're okay, sending hugs," while another wrote: "I'm so sorry you have so much trouble sleeping." A third added: "Hope you manage to sleep again, I know the feeling, I haven't slept yet."

Ruth Langsford's husband was also offered support from his This Morning co-stars Nik and Eva Speakman, who wrote: "Not being able to sleep and sleep deprivation is awful Eamonn and we are happy to help if we can."

Eamonn Holmes struggled to sleep over the weekend

Earlier in the day, Eamonn had enjoyed spending the afternoon outside in the sun with Ruth. The TV star shared a photo on Instagram of a beautiful corner of his garden, revealing it had been "created and tended to" by his wife.

Ruth and Eamonn have spent time making their garden stylish and comfortable over the past few months, even creating an outdoor living area with a pair of matching grey sofas, a blue patterned outdoor rug and a coffee table.

The This Morning star has been enjoying spending time in the garden during lockdown

The celebrity couple live in a six bedroom house in Surrey with their teenage son Jack. The stylish residence also boasts two living rooms, an open-plan kitchen, spiral staircase and even a Manchester United-themed man cave for Eamonn.

Ruth and Eamonn enjoy nothing more than being at home on their days off from work. Last year, the Loose Women panellist opened up about her ideal day, which involved pottering around the house while Eamonn and Jack watch the football.

She said: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home.

"I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me."

Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

