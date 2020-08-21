Kelly Ripa looks unrecognisable in throwback photo from the eighties The presenter is married with three children

Kelly Ripa left fans doing a double-take when she posted a throwback photo from the 80s fashioning the most incredible hair.

The picture - taken long before the television host became a household name - shows Kelly sporting a big smile, but an even bigger hairdo.

"#tbt #aquanet," was all she captioned the photo, making reference to the super-strong hair spray which kept her tresses that big and bouncy.

The former All My Children star, 49, posted the throwback snapshot to Instagram earlier this year and her fans went wild for it.

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals her incredible bikini body and washboard abs in holiday photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa’s incredible garden at her Hamptons home needs to be seen to be believed

Many reminisced about seeing her performing on the 1980s TV show, Dance Party USA, while others just marvelled at the height and volume of her hairdo.

Kelly looked vastly different from how she does today, but some eagle-eyed followers pointed out that beneath the big hair and blue eyeshadow she looks a lot like her daughter, Lola, 19.

Although Lola has sleek, brown locks she does bear a striking resemblance to her mum.

MORE: Nicole Kidman undergoes major hair transformation and fans go wild

Kelly was a fan of big hair

Kelly recently praised Lola’s body confidence and her fashion sense admitting in an interview with Lola for People magazine that:

"If I had your figure, I’d be showing it off too. I’d be sitting here naked. I’d be sitting here, no clothes on, in the woods."

She added: “If I could pull off your clothes, I would in a heartbeat. You’ve got the chicest sense of style and you wear everything with confidence."

Kelly shares Lola with her husband, Mark Consuelos, 49, and they have two other children, Joaquin, 17, and Michael, 23.

Kelly's daughter Lola looks a lot like her

They have been isolating together at their Hamptons home, and Lola recently revealed, on her mum’s show, what it’s been like in lockdown with her close-knit family.

"It’s honestly not as bad as I thought," she said. "I think we are really lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great. My time is taken up by doing homework, a lot of Netflix, a lot of YouTube."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.