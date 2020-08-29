Victoria Beckham marks end of summer with epic photo of daughter Harper The former Spice Girl shared the snap on Instagram

Victoria Beckham has marked the last weekend of summer with the most epic photo of her nine-year-old daughter Harper.

Writing: "Last weekend of summer. Kisses from Harper Seven. Happy weekend," the designer shared a photo of Harper facing a beautiful sunset as she fist-pumped the air.

Wearing an incredible white dress with a cut-out back, Harper wore her hair in a bun and rocked a pair of white Converse.

Needless to say, fans loved the photo, and took to the comment section of doting mum Victoria's post to say so.

"Lovely pic," wrote one.

"Magnifique photo," another added, with a third noting: "As stylish as her momma."

Victoria shared an amazing photo of her daughter

The weekend was off to an exciting start for the former Spice Girl and her husband David Beckham, as the pair kicked off the Bank Holiday with a romantic date night.

Taking once again to her Instagram page Victoria, who could be seen wearing a sizzling red dress, wrote: "When you love sunglasses so much you make your own," as David planted a tender kiss on her head.

VB's daring dress featured a plunging neckline and high hem and looked sensational paired with delicate gold jewellery and one of her 14 engagement rings!

Between the dress and the affectionate display from David, fans couldn't contain themselves as they gushed over their "favourite couple".

"My favourite couple of all time," one wrote. "True love," said another. "Stunning! Love your dress too," added a third. While a fourth wrote: "That colour dress on you!" followed by a heart eyes emoji.

It's not the first time Victoria has stunned on a date night with her husband of 21 years.

During their family trip to Greece earlier this month, the mum-of-four looked ravishing in a gorgeous orange midi dress from her own collection.

Sharing two snaps of her winning look before she and David headed out for a romantic meal, Victoria wrote: "All dressed up for date night with @davidbeckham."

They really are couple goals!

