Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée reveals what she really thinks of Harper Harper is her future sister-in-law

Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz has already developed a close bond with his famous family – in particular his younger sister Harper. The American actress, 25, took to Instagram this week to share a sweet black and white snapshot showing her relaxing with nine-year-old Harper. The mirror selfie sees the pair lying down together, with their heads sweetly touching. Nicola wrote: "h7 is the sweetest most loving and beautiful little human I know!"

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham unveils unseen proposal photos with fiancée Nicola Peltz

Loading the player...

Watch: Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham dancing together

Her tribute didn't go unnoticed by Harper's proud mum Victoria. The fashion designer commented on Nicola’s post with a series of love heart emojis.

MORE: The secret behind Brooklyn Beckham's engagement photo

Nicola described Harper as the most "beautiful little human I know"

Brooklyn and Nicola's engagement was announced in July with a romantic statement from the 21-year-old, who wrote: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."

MORE: Romeo Beckham's hilarious holiday disaster caught on camera

In recent weeks, however, there has been speculation that the couple have already tied the knot in secret. When Nicola shared an Instagram snap of them both and captioned it "my forever", Brooklyn was quick to comment "my wife" followed by three love heart emojis. His comment received over 1,000 likes as fans caught on to the potential slip-up about his marital status.

Brooklyn and Nicola announced their engagement in July

Prior to that, Victoria had already instigated rumours that the couple were married when she shared a candid snap of Brooklyn and his younger brother, 15-year-old Cruz.

Eagled-eyed fans honed in on Brooklyn's left hand - where he was sporting a simple gold band. The Last Airbender star Nicola has also posted pictures of Brooklyn on social media showing him wearing the ring, but it has not yet been confirmed whether this is just his own engagement ring, and not an actual wedding band.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.