Victoria Beckham makes jaws drop in romantic pink dress for date night with David The fashion designer looked gorgeous as usual

Victoria Beckham had her fans swooning on Friday night after she posted the cutest snapshot of herself and husband David.

The couple put on a very cosy display for a romantic date night, with Victoria wearing the dreamiest pink silk mini dress. The fashion designer's frock certainly got the seal of approval from her husband, who tenderly kissed her on the head.

VB's daring dress featured a plunging neckline and high hem and looked sensational paired with delicate gold jewellery and one of her 14 engagement rings!

Victoria's dreamy pink silk mini dress made fans swoon

Between the dress and the affectionate display from David, fans couldn't contain themselves as they gushed over their "favourite couple".

"My favourite couple of all time," one wrote. "True love," said another. "Stunning! Love your dress too," added a third. While a fourth wrote: "That colour dress on you!" followed by a heart eyes emoji.

David and Victoria Beckham have been married for 21 years

Victoria also used the opportunity to plug her upcoming sunglasses range, VB Eyewear, as well as David's company Eyewear by David Beckham.

She penned: "When you love sunglasses so much you make your own… #VBEyewear @dbeyewear kisses @davidbeckham xx My sunglasses are from the new VB Eyewear collection, launching in September! x vb."

Victoria Beckham's sunglasses look amazing!

It's not the first time Victoria has stunned on a date night with her husband of 21 years. During their family trip to Greece earlier this month, the mum-of-four looked ravishing in a gorgeous midi dress from her own collection – and the burnt orange tone showed off her holiday tan beautifully!

Sharing two snaps of her winning look before she and David headed out for a romantic meal, Victoria wrote: "All dressed up for date night with @davidbeckham."

Victoria looked ravishing in red

Victoria's 'Ruched-Sleeve Midi Dress' features a ruched construction, suspended on thin straps across the chest and shoulders, which gives the frock a very unique neckline. Cut from VB's signature "silk crepe de chine for a body-skimming fit", it looks perfect worn with a belt, as demonstrated by the designer herself.

The dress is also available in sage and while it's not cheap at £1,290 – it's selling fast!

Ruched-Sleeve Midi Dress In Orange, £1,290, Victoria Beckham

