Ruth Langsford's sweet tradition with Eamonn Holmes and son Jack revealed The This Morning star lives in a gorgeous family home in Surrey

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have a busy work schedule during the week and are often eating on the go. But everything changes at the weekend, and on Sundays, they indulge with breakfast in bed. On Monday's This Morning, Ruth, who shares 18-year-old son Jack with Eamonn, revealed that she treats everyone to a cooked breakfast every Sunday.

During a cooking segment with Clodagh McKenna, who was making baked eggs, Eamonn joked that the dish would become his own signature dish. He said: "I think the key is preparation when I wake up on a Sunday, I sometimes get my breakfast laid out for me. Sometimes I don't."

Ruth interjected: "It depends what mood I am in."

Clodagh was impressed that Ruth cooked every week. "You get up and always have breakfast on a Sunday?" she asked. "I do, I love cooking Sunday breakfast. Scrambled egg, bacon, anything that's in the fridge," Ruth replied.

Ruth Langsford treats her family to a cooked breakfast at the weekends

Ruth not only enjoys making breakfast for her family at the weekends but Sunday lunch too. The Loose Women panellist often shares videos of herself preparing the traditional meal on Instagram. Prior to the lockdown, the star's mum Joan would also join them.

Ruth and Eamonn Holmes with their son Jack and his older siblings

The mother-of-one is no stranger to sharing her food prep with fans on social media, and often inspires them with her delicious and healthy-looking meals, including her packed lunches on the days she presents This Morning and Loose Women.

Ruth is no stranger to showing photos of her food prep

The star previously opened up about her love of cooking during an interview with HELLO! in 2018. While talking about her ideal day off work, she said: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home."

She added: "I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me."

