Alex Jones shares rare video of son Kit – and he's so blonde! The One Show star shares son Teddy and Kit with husband Charlie Thomson

Alex Jones has made the most of the Bank Holiday weekend, and has been spending quality time outside with her young family.

On Monday, The One Show star took to Instagram to share some sweet photos from her trip to the park with husband Charlie Thomson and their sons Teddy and Kit.

VIDEO: The One Show's Alex Jones' son Kit has fun at the park

What's more, Alex, who is notoriously private about her children, even shared a cute video of Kit smiling with delight as he spun around on a spinning chair with his dad.

The family had gone to Thorndon Country Park to visit The Gruffalo Trail, a popular attraction for children of all ages. By the looks of it, Charlie had just as much fun as his sons, and Alex shared a fun photo of him on a climbing frame, alongside the caption: "Big kid."

Alex Jones took her children to The Gruffalo Trail over the weekend

It's been an extra special weekend for Alex, as on Sunday her mum and dad celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.

The TV presenter shared a sweet black-and-white photo of them celebrating their big day in the kitchen while drinking champagne, and wrote in the caption: "45 years. Only now do I realise how much of an achievement this really is."

The One Show star shared a sweet photo of son Teddy at the park

Alex is much-loved for being so down-to-earth, and has been detailing her family's experiences during the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview last month, the star admitted that the pandemic was challenging at times for her family, especially as she was still going into the BBC studios for work.

Speaking to The Telegraph's Stella Magazine, the presenter said: "We have exhausted every puzzle, every scrapbook, every bit of Play-Doh, every book. "We are just going around in circles."

Alex's husband Charlie had just as much fun as his sons!

However, the star also shared that she felt fortunate to be able to balance work and home life. She went on to add: "I've just felt lucky to still be able to work, because I know a lot of people in our industry who have struggled with the fact that all their work has just disappeared."

Last month, Alex was also able to reunite with her parents, who live in Wales, after the lockdown restrictions were eased. The star took time off work to spend quality time with her mum and dad, and shared some sweet photos from their time together on social media.

