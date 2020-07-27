Alex Jones posts adorable photos of sons helping their dad with gardening The presenter's two children are very hands on!

The One Show host Alex Jones has melted hearts after sharing a series of cute posts of her two young children, three-year-old Teddy and one-year-old Kit, helping their father with the gardening on Sunday.

READ: Cressida Bonas secretly marries Harry Wentworth-Stanley in private ceremony

The TV star, who is married to insurance broker Charlie Thompson, clearly felt proud as she took to her Instagram Stories to give fans a glimpse into their home life. "Bush trimming Sunday," she simply wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones in 60 seconds

The heartwarming post comes shortly after Alex made a huge mess in her kitchen as she was sorting through her cabinets. "Dreams of having everything in glass jars and labelled have turned into this nightmare," she joked alongside a video as she panned across the room.

MORE: Alex Jones bids farewell to parents following idyllic family staycation

Last week, the Welsh presenter returned to work on The One Show following a two-week break with her family. She had travelled to Wales with her husband and their two sons, where she was reunited with her family after months apart.

It's been a trying few months for Alex as she juggled her two young kids with her television career during lockdown. Admitting that it has at times been "overwhelming," she recently told The Telegraph's Stella Magazine: "Doing it all, I think, is really, really hard. All I hope is that it doesn't get harder for women. Because - sometimes, some days - the pressure is pretty unbearable."

READ: Alex Jones on future plans to expand family with husband Charlie Thomson

"Mum often says to me, 'You know Al, I knew what I was supposed to be in a day. I was supposed to be a mother. You're trying to be a mother in the morning and then be somebody completely professional in the afternoon.'

"Sometimes, that is tricky, because your mindset doesn't necessarily flip as quickly as you want it to." Despite the challenges, Alex confessed she has been enjoying spending extra time with her loved ones during lockdown.

GET OUTSIDE: The garden furniture to buy now for your first BBQ of the summer

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.