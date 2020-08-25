The One Show host Alex Jones relishes rare 'me time' doing unexpected activity The TV star is making the most of being alone

There's no denying how much of a trooper Alex Jones is - especially since she has been juggling her two young kids with her television career during the ongoing pandemic.

However, on Tuesday, the One Show presenter breathed a sigh of relief when she was given a couple of hours to herself – although not the kind of "me time" her fans expected. From her dentist's appointment, the 43-year-old joked on Twitter: "It comes to something doesn’t it when a root canal feels like a treat. #metime."

Her fans were quick to sympathise, with one writing: "I've had that, it's not the nicest thing but at least you've got the fabulous @mrmichaelball for company on the telly tonight!! If you can't make it I'm happy to stand in for you!!" Another joked: "I had this a few weeks ago, it felt like a treat until the bill at the end of it."

The funny post comes a week after Alex shared her excitement over her return to her local David Lloyd gym. Despite the joyous occasion, Alex revealed that her first day back was "not so relaxing" thanks to her adorable young sons Teddy and Kit. Alongside a photo of her children in the swimming pool changing room, the mum-of-two said: "Not so relaxing because I brought these two little monkeys."

The presenter is a doting mum to two young sons

Last month, Alex opened up about how her family has coped with lockdown, confessing she faced some difficulties whilst tending to her brood and juggling work. During an interview with The Telegraph's Stella Magazine, the presenter admitted that both she and her husband – who has been working from home - had "exhausted" every activity they could think of when it came to keeping their kids entertained.

"We have exhausted every puzzle, every scrapbook, every bit of Play-Doh, every book. We are just going around in circles," she shared.

"I guess I just sort of crack on, really," Alex added. "I've just felt lucky to still be able to work, because I know a lot of people in our industry who have struggled with the fact that all their work has just disappeared."

