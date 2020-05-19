Alex Jones finally shares close-up photo of her son Teddy

Alex Jones and her husband Charlie Thomson are notoriously private when it comes to their young sons. But the One Show presenter couldn't resist sharing a close-up snapshot of three-year-old Teddy this week, giving fans their first proper look at the little boy's face. Alex took to Instagram Stories to give fans a glimpse of life in lockdown, sharing an image of a science kit she had bought for Teddy to keep him entertained. She followed that up with a photo of her eldest boy experimenting in the family kitchen, complete with safety goggles. Teddy can be seen stood in front of a large range cooker, hard at work on the kitchen table. The adorable little boy is wearing a red Pudsey Bear Children in Need T-shirt, and has inherited his parents' thick dark hair.

It is the clearest glimpse of Teddy that Alex has given fans to date. At the start of the week, she did share a sweet family milestone with her followers, when she revealed her youngest son Kit has taken his first steps. The 43-year-old took to Instagram to share a very sweet clip showing the one-year-old tentatively walking towards his dad, Charlie, outside in the garden. Charlie can be seen filming the special moment on his phone before exclaiming, "Good boy!" and laughing as little Kit collapses onto him.

Just last week there was cause for celebration in the family home when Kit celebrated his first birthday. In a touching message shared on Instagram, Alex wrote: "The first year has disappeared in a blink of an eye and our little Kit is one. This photograph feels like yesterday and like lots of parents I’m anxious that time is moving so fast, but getting to know this gentle soul has been incredible whilst watching Teddy become a big brother too.

"It's not the first birthday party we planned obviously and both sets of grandparents were hugely missed, but aren’t we lucky to have all these different ways of communicating which means nobody completely misses the big moments. Penblwydd hapus cariad. Happy birthday Kit Kat. We'll celebrate again on the other side."