Alex Jones shares hilarious photo after locking herself out The One Show star forget her keys!

Alex Jones has poked fun at herself after accidentally locking herself out of the house. It appears as if the One Show host forget to take her keys with her to work and when she returned, her husband Charlie Thompson was not home with their two boys.

Seeing the funny side, the presenter shared a selfie as she ruffled her hair. "Forget my keys!" she wrote across the Instagram image on Thursday.

The following morning, the doting mum delighted fans as she uploaded a cute snap of her little boy, one-year-old Kit, wearing boxing gloves. "He means business," she joked.

Meanwhile, Alex and her family have been getting settled back into their routine following a two-week break in Wales. Alex took time off from The One Show so that she could go and spend time with her parents in her hometown for the first time following the coronavirus lockdown.

Over the past few months, Alex has juggled her two young kids with her television career during the pandemic. Admitting that it has at times been "overwhelming," she recently told The Telegraph's Stella Magazine: "Doing it all, I think, is really, really hard. All I hope is that it doesn't get harder for women. Because - sometimes, some days - the pressure is pretty unbearable."

"Mum often says to me, 'You know Al, I knew what I was supposed to be in a day. I was supposed to be a mother. You're trying to be a mother in the morning and then be somebody completely professional in the afternoon.'

"Sometimes, that is tricky, because your mindset doesn't necessarily flip as quickly as you want it to." Despite the challenges, Alex confessed she has been enjoying spending extra time with her loved ones during lockdown.