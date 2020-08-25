The One Show's Alex Jones mourning death of colleague The One Show star has paid tribute to Charlie Mott

Alex Jones fought back tears as she paid tribute to one of her One Show colleagues, following his sudden death at the weekend. The 43-year-old spent the closing moments of Monday's live show honouring Charlie Mott, who she described as "hugely talented and such good company".

She told viewers: "Now, before we go, we just wanted to pay tribute to one of our colleagues, Charlie Mott, who sadly died at the weekend.

"Everybody on the team is absolutely devastated. He was hugely talented and such good company. We miss him so much. Our thoughts are with his family and we are sending lots of love from all of us here. Goodbye," she concluded. The show then ended in silence, rather than the usual upbeat credit music.

Charlie worked as a researcher on the BBC show. His cause of death is yet to be revealed. The official Twitter account for The One Show shared a clip of Alex's tribute along with the caption: "We'll miss him so much."

Charlie worked as a researcher on The One Show

Among those to comment on the post was Kevin Duala, one of the programme's regular reporters, who shared a photo showing himself with Charlie and other team members. "This was just over a week ago! I can't believe it!" he wrote. "A lovely man, great professional always smiling on location with the world at his feet. My condolences to all the family."

Reporter Kevin Duala offered his condolences

Fellow reporter Iwan Thomas also shared his thoughts: "Totally devastated, one of the nicest people I have met in this industry, always brought a smile to my face when I saw his name on the call sheet knowing I'd spend time with him. Talented, kind & funny, taken far too young. Will miss you Charlie boy x."

According to Charlie's LinkedIn page, he graduated from Bournemouth University in 2017, and worked on a number of BBC shows, including as a runner on Strictly and a team assistant on The Graham Norton Show.

