Scarlett Moffatt and her boyfriend are off on holiday!

The Gogglebox star shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting a video of herself looking gorgeous as she sat in the passenger seat of her boyfriend's car.

While policeman Scott was focused on the road, Scarlett grinned at the camera, writing: "Off on our staycation."

It's safe to say that the pair deserve a holiday following a busy summer.

They launched their joint podcast Scarlett Moffatt Wants to Believe back in May, and their hilarious antics have been keeping us entertained throughout the lockdown period.

Scarlett shared the news on Instagram

The 30-year-old revealed at the time: "The day has arrived. Since I was a little girl I've been obsessed with conspiracy theories and now I’ve got my own podcast about it I honestly can’t believe it. Me and my boyfriend Scott chat about conspiracies from the moon landing to illuminati to tiger king to aliens."

We love their podcast!

Scarlett later appeared on Loose Women to talk about the podcast and life in lockdown, telling the panel: "My boyfriend Scott thinks it's a load of rubbish, because I said when I was about ten, a massive beam of light went into my bedroom window and then I had a dream.

"But I think they wanted me to think it was a dream that I had been visited by aliens, but Scott seems to think that it was just a car headlight and that it was probably a dream."

It wasn't long before Nadia Sawalha asked if her obsession with conspiracy theories was a problem in her relationship with Scott.

But Scarlett was quick to remind the audience that opposites attract!

"This is the thing, he's the complete opposite of me. For example, his idea of fun is flatpack furniture, so he's very methodical and he's very factual, so I think it works because then we end up having a conversation about two whole ideas. He still doesn't believe anything I say, but that’s part of the fun, trying to convince him," she explained.

