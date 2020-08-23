Scarlett Moffatt reveals elaborate celebrations for mum's 50th birthday - and three outfit changes! The Celebrity Gogglebox star had a fun weekend!

Scarlett Moffatt threw her mum Betty a surprise birthday party at the weekend, and it looks like they and their guests had the most fabulous time!

The star took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the special day with fans, including the details of her three (yes, three) outfit changes.

First, the 29-year-old wore a pretty pink floral off-the-shoulder minidress from Lavish Alice before trying on a long-sleeved black dress and finally deciding on a different black dress with a plunging neckline, looking gorgeous in each one.

Scarlett preceded the photos and videos with a post which read: "My mam's surprise 50th. Here's a little sneak peek of how it went. Was hard only having 30 guests (due to Covid) but I still think I should become a party planner."

She finished with a laughing-crying emoji, but no joke – we think she'd be a great fit for the job.

Scarlett started out in this gorgeous floral dress

The Gogglebox star went on to show her followers the brilliant venue for part of the festivities – an inflatable pub in the garden, complete with tables and a working bar! Scarlett also shared her mum's incredible cake, which was black and gold and appeared to have a bottle of champagne and a glass emerging from the top layer.

The 2016 I'm a Celebrity… champion also shared a video of a gorgeous buffet spread inside her house, and a short clip of the entertainment – a singer performing swing classics.

Scarlett then tried on a pretty black dress

Scarlett and her mum had posed for a series of photos with their guests – including a life-size cut out of Oscar-winning actor Robert de Niro, and Betty smiled as she had her photo taken with a sign that read "Betty's Boozy 50th."

Scarlett was clearly happy to be enjoying a party and took the opportunity to show off some of her favourite clothes, changing into three different outfits throughout the event.

Scarlett finally committed to a black V-neck dress

The party continued on Sunday with a limo trip out and more partying with family and friends. We hope they can have a lie-in on Monday!

