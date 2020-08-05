Scarlett Moffatt reveals £9 trick for rocking strapless summer dresses with confidence Scarlett gave her advice after a follower asked for help

Scarlett Moffatt has been rocking some gorgeous outfits on her Instagram page lately, including some pieces from her own range at high street store Peacocks. And on Tuesday, she shared some candid styling advice with one fan who asked her what to wear underneath the pretty off-the-shoulder dresses Scarlett has been sharing. The question read: "What bra do you wear under you bardot dress/top please – struggling to find something for a bigger bust!"

Scarlett happily answered a fan's fashion question on Instagram

Scarlett replied with her favourite brands for underwear, writing: "@peacocks_fashion and @freyalingerie."

While she didn't specify which exact styles she wears, we've spotted a £9 multi-way bra at Peacocks, which is made for larger busts. We wouldn't be surprised if Scarlett has it in her wardrobe, since the straps can be worn in a number of ways for different silhouettes. Handy!

Womens Black DD+ Multiway Bra, £9, Peacocks

Meanwhile, the strapless bras at Freya – the other brand Scarlett favours – usually retail from £35. We reckon the 'Moulded Strapless Bra' is another great choice, which ranges in sizes from a B cup to a GG. And we've spotted it online in the sale at £21!

Scarlett showed off a gorgeous Bardot dress from her Peacocks range back in June, captioning her snap with an inspiring body confidence message.

Freya Moulded Strapless Bra, £21, Figleaves

"Showing off a bit of skin always makes me feel super confident, I think it's because for so long I would just try and hide my whole body under floaty sleeves," she wrote. "Ladies, show off the skin you're in! Of course my new fave dress is @peacocks_fashion and we have 20 per cent off everything so treat yourself!"

Plenty of fans were quick to compliment Scarlett on her dress and post their own positive comments, with one replying: "Yes Scarlett! You should be confident. It's a stunning dress and you look amazing!" Another sweetly added: "Beautiful… everyone should love the skin they are in."

