Scarlett Moffatt took to Instagram on Saturday to announce to her followers that she was going to jet wash the garden walls. Donning an oversized orange T-shirt and without a speck of makeup on, the Gogglebox star looked absolutely stunning, and her freckles were on full show!

The Geordie TV star told the camera: "Do you know what this is the face of? This is the face of a braless woman who is about to jet wash the garden walls. I will get this done. I will get this garden done. Even if it's by 2021. My garden will be complete."

Since lockdown began, the 30-year-old has shared numerous makeup-free photos of herself, proving that she looks just as fabulous with a full face of makeup on as she does without.

Scarlett looked incredible

Scarlett has even given herself a haircut while self-isolating at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, and she shared the results with her followers on Instagram. "So today I have trimmed my hair myself with kitchen scissors so please be kind in the comments," she teased in the caption.

"Happy Friday everyone hope your weekend is full of fun zoom calls with your loved ones, dog walks, bbqs in the garden or binge watching a box set and eating carbs on the couch," she added.

Needless to say, fans were thrilled with Scarlett's efforts, and took to the comment section of her post to say so. "Awww you look lovely today, great job on the hair too," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "Wow you look stunning Scarlett." A third post read: "Making lockdown look good." A fourth person said: "You look beautiful as you always do, from your head to your toes." Another fan stated: "You look lovely and I like the dress too."

