Ben Shephard thrills fans with photos of wife Annie's birthday celebration The Good Morning Britain host tied the knot in 2004

Ben Shephard took to Instagram on Sunday to share some behind-the-scenes photos from his wife Annie's birthday outing, and we're envious!

The Good Morning Britain co-host posted a montage of three photos which included an image of Ben and Annie smiling alongside a barman.

Ben wore an off-white jumper over a light blue shirt while his stunning wife rocked a fabulous green dress.

The second picture showed Annie holding up a delicious-looking cocktail, and the third featured the outside of the building, the art deco style Burgh Island Hotel.

In the caption, Ben provided more information about the special outing, including why the location means so much to the couple.

The Tipping Point star wrote: "Perfect birthday tea for @mrsannieshephard at the place where it all began and we tied the knot @burghislandhotel so many years ago.

"So lovely to catch up with Gary the barman who’s been here since time began. Trust me his cocktails are just as good and worth coming back for 17yrs after we first experienced them! Thanks to all we’ll be back #burghisland #burghislandhotel."

Ben and Annie are enjoying a holiday in Devon

The star's fans loved the glimpse into Annie's special celebrations and were quick to wish her and Ben well. Their comments included: "Happy birthday to Mrs Shephard hope she has had a lovely birthday Ben xx,"

"How lovely you both are, enjoy," and: "Awwwww, Happy Birthday to @mrsannieshephard she is a beautiful lady! Love is everything and so is a good cocktail!"

Ben and Annie, who got married back in 2004, are currently enjoying a Bank Holiday break with their family in Salcombe, Devon. The couple are doting parents to their two sons, Jack, 15, and Sam, 13.

On Saturday, passionate keep fit fan Ben shared an exercise video which showed him running with his oldest son.

"This is my favourite run. It is just the most amazing view," Ben could be heard saying, as he zoomed out to show a panorama of clear blue water, beautiful hilly landscape and quiet country lanes.

