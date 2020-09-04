Holly Willoughby has delighted her Celebrity Juice fans after sharing a rare photo with best friend Fearne Cotton in honour of her 39th birthday on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share the sweet throwback of the pair at the National Television Awards in 2017, the This Morning presenter gushed: "Happy birthday… Love you Cotton Chops!"

Fearne, who is married to Jesse Wood, revealed she was busy as she spent her birthday getting her daughter Honey, four, ready for the first day back at school. "The best birthday treat," she said on Instagram. "Watching my big girl go off to her school induction. Bursting with pride. My fellow Virgo queen."

Both Holly and Fearne go way back; they both presented Celebrity Juice together when the show first aired in 2008. However, Fearne quit in 2018, while Holly departed the series two years later. The two friends also worked together on their 2007 show Holly & Fearne Go Dating.

Holly shared this snap with the birthday girl

During an appearance on Lorraine in 2017, the pair descended into giggles as they watched a throwback clip. "We should do another show together," Fearne said. "It was ten years ago we did Holly and Fearne Go Dating." Holly added: "I don't think we have changed then I look at that and we have!"

The six-part series showed the duo compete to find an ideal match for a candidate. At the end of each episode, the lonely heart would go on a dinner date with both Holly and Fearne's choices before making an ultimate decision.

Fearne then admitted that the TV duo had spent most of their time "sat at a bar drinking a cocktail". She added: "It was really good fun. It was the perfect place to have a TV show. We were watching other people go on a date and eating nice food and having a lovely drink." Holly then quipped: "No wonder there was only one series!"

