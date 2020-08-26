Over the years, Fearne Cotton has been seen rocking chic hairstyles and never seems to have a hair out of place whenever she hits the red carpet. And now, the radio presenter has once again stunned fans with her most recent hair transformation – dying her blonde tresses completely pink!

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the 38-year-old beauty shared a series of stunning selfies and remarked: "Back to pink."

Fans of the star certainly approved of the new look, with one writing: "Love the colour!" Another referred to the teen movie Mean Girls, saying: "On Wednesdays we wear pink xx." A third post read: "Love love love this."

Fearne's vivid hair transformation comes after shortly after she opened up about her marriage to husband Jesse Wood, admitting that lockdown life had put a strain on their relationship. She confessed that they have had several "fiery" rows in front of their two children, Rex, seven, and Honey, four.

The presenter has switched up her look

"I am a very fiery person, and Jesse can also be quite fiery," Fearne said on her Happy Place podcast. "We've certainly argued in front of the kids. Most parents have at some point. It’s not regular but we have definitely had a pop at each other in front of them — and you don’t feel good about it after."

The 38-year-old also admitted she has shouted at her two children on more than one occasion during lockdown. She added: "I’ve also shouted at my kids like I think most parents have, especially during lockdown. We have no school, full-time work for me, no help here whatsoever — like most families, you’re just stuck within four walls trying to survive. It has been mad.

She can certainly pull off bright pink hair

"We've all had a shout at each other, the kids have shouted at me, we've shouted at them. But I constantly endeavour to go, 'Fearne, don't act like a child, get yourself together.'"

