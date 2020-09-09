Jamie Oliver opens up about keeping the romance alive with wife Jools The celebrity chef celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary in June

Having celebrated 20 years of marriage this summer, it's fair to say Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools know a thing or two about keeping their romance alive.

GALLERY: 10 of Jamie and Jools Oliver's cutest family photos

During a candid chat on The Joe Wicks Podcast this week, the celebrity chef was quizzed about their marriage and whether he had any pearls of wisdom to offer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver on the romance of cooking for wife Jools

"Marriage is really hard, you are going to spend a proportion of it not liking your other half and vice versa," he said frankly. "So I think not holding grudges, being able to move on is really important. Just keeping at it."

MORE: 7 heartwarming photos of celebrity dads kissing their children

Admitting he doesn't understand Tinder, Jamie confessed one should "choose well" when looking for someone they would want to spend the rest of their lives with. "I just think, try and choose well," he explained.

The couple have been together since they were teenagers

"Try and not hold grudges. I know this sounds really cheesy but try to be romantic with presents, be really thoughtful with things. As you get older you use up a lot of your old tricks, so you have to try things like cooking a meal."

READ: Jamie Oliver reacts to wife Jools' comment on wanting sixth child

Jools and Jamie tied the knot on 24 June 2000, after dating for eight years since they were both 17. The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in June, and have five children together – Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy and River.

On how the couple make time for themselves, Jamie added: "I know Jools loves it when it's Friday night, and maybe the kids have all been fed, and its just me and her. I'm like, 'what do you want babe?' Just cooking meals.

Jamie and Jools share five children together

"You can't sugar-coat it, [marriage] is hard. You just have to admit it's going to be hard. But I love Jools to bits and I'm really proud of the woman she has become, growing into. I think a lot of women struggle with ageing but I've really enjoyed seeing Jools change throughout the years, I really have. She's definitely my best mate.

"Also when you live in a big family, it's chaos mate. We go from hugs and kisses one second to utter carnage and tears the next. You've just got to keep on going and hope it all works out."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.