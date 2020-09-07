Jamie Oliver delights fans with gorgeous never-before-seen family photo The celebrity chef and his wife Jools is back on TV tonight!

Jamie Oliver has thrilled fans by sharing a lovely new photo of his family ahead of the latest episode of Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites!

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, the celebrity chef shared a gorgeous new family photo with his wife Jools and their four of their five children, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy Bear, nine, and four-year-old River.

"Me and the crew are BACK tonight @channel4 8:30pm for another episode of #KeepCookingFamilyFavourites!! Who will be tuning in?" Jamie told his followers.

The beautiful family picture shows the Olivers tucking into some delicious grub outside their countryside home. There's no denying that Jamie and Jools have been enjoying lots of time with their five children at the family home in Essex during the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple's kids have even got involved with the celebrity chef's work, appearing on his Channel 4 show as well as in his Tesco advert. Over the course of lockdown, Jamie also shared easy-to-follow recipes on his YouTube channel, which also starred his eldest son Buddy.

In a previous interview with HELLO!, the doting dad-of-five opened up about his boy's love of cooking. "He feels that cooking starts with potions," he joked. "The potions that he makes ends up with a massive cauldron in the garden with mud and all kinds of horrible stuff mixed with stuff that I don't want to talk about."

Elaborating further, Jamie teased: "He goes off and steals some of my most expensive ingredients and he's just glugging it all in. Last time I even looked, he was even peeing in it. He's like all over the place… And I don't let him, and that is why he thinks I'm not supporting his career."

Jamie's family have helped with filming during lockdown

When asked about his other children, Jamie explained how his teenagers are less engaged when it comes to cooking. "The teenagers are not giving me much at the moment," he admitted. "But just a few years ago, they were all into baking, they were all into bread.

"When they were sort of aged seven to 11, they picked and washed, they would make all the dressings for the salads. They would help me with the marinating. So any stuff that meant getting involved with bashing and thudding or drizzling."

Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites airs on Channel 4 at 8.30pm