Jamie Oliver reacts to wife Jools' comment on wanting sixth child The celebrity chef and his wife Jools share five kids together

Jamie Oliver has broken his silence after his wife Jools revealed her desire to have a sixth child.

Appearing on The Joe Wicks Podcast, the celebrity chef confessed his wife is "literally nuts" for wanting to expand their brood since they are already doting parents to five children.

"Who's the one who wants all the kids, is it Jools?" asked the Body Coach star, to which Jamie replied: "Jools. She's literally nuts and she wants another one. It's definitely an interesting one but it's her thing right, that's all she's ever dreamt of and that's the thing that makes her truly happy."

"She just loves being a mother and for that I'm grateful, but I think, you know, at 45, we're sort of probably on the limits."

The couple, who recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, share Poppy, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy Bear, nine, and four-year-old River together.

Jamie and Jools share five children together

Jamie's comment comes shortly after Jools revealed that she suffered a miscarriage during lockdown earlier this year; it was her third since welcoming her youngest son River in 2016.

Speaking on the Made By Mammas podcast with Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton in July, Jools explained: "I do want to [have another child], but I've got to just mentally check that it's a good idea to do it, and also physically, because I am 45 as I always say."

The couple have been married for 20 years

"But you know Jamie's doesn't," she added. "He's kind of still up for it, kind of, not really, so I think I haven't got long, maybe another year, and then I really will just, I'll shut that chapter off. Because I am very happy and I'm pretty full up at the moment as it is."

On wanting to have another baby, Jools explained: "But just that little baby – it's a terrible thing to keep wanting something, but you can't help it. I assume it will stop."

